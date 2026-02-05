Bloomberg Launches New Premium Global Video Experience To Unify Live And On-Demand News, Original And Short-Form Content



Over two million hours of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Originals and digital content – now in one place New series Bloomberg Deals debuts this month along with new episodes of The Circuit with Emily Chang, Peer to Peer with David Rubenstein and more

NEW YORK – February, 2026 – Bloomberg Media today announced the launch of its new digital video experience, a redesigned one-stop home for premium live and on-demand content. Starting today, viewers globally can access all of Bloomberg's video here on its site and at the new 'Stream' tab on the Bloomberg mobile app that brings together video and audio in one destination. The new experience will also arrive on streaming platforms in Q3 2026.



An all-new“Stream” tab on the mobile app and a cinematic web experience, bringing together Bloomberg's live global TV, originals and podcasts into one seamless ecosystem

Dynamic, newsroom-led curation that empowers Bloomberg editors to instantly pivot the layout from high-alert breaking news content to explainers to documentaries, matching the pulse of the global market

Next-generation infrastructure powered by a proprietary media player, with significantly higher streaming quality and instant load times. Key innovations include seamless monetization (DAI), variable playback speeds, and a“visualized radio” experience A modern design ethos that embraces mobile-first vertical video, PIP for video on the go and“preview-on-hover” discovery on web, creating an engaging, immersive experience designed to capture the attention of our social audience

The newmodern interface, built for faster discovery of Bloomberg's video journalism, analysis and storytelling, now includes these enhancements, with more planned for later this year:

For the first time, select Bloomberg video content will be available exclusively to paying subscribers. The new digital product infrastructure enables this new capability, adding value for high-intent viewers.

“We're positioning video as a premium platform and expanding how we tell the most important stories from our global newsroom,” said Kristin Powers, Bloomberg's Deputy Head of Media Editorial, who oversees video. “Across TV, digital, social, vodcast, and documentaries, we're creating a premier destination for our best video.”

“We're continuing to invest in video, so it's easy to discover and seamless to navigate across one integrated Bloomberg experience,” said Roman Mackiewicz, Bloomberg Media's Chief Information Officer, who leads production and distribution.“With one of the world's largest business video libraries and hundreds of new hours added each month, we're focused on connecting people to the content they need to make big decisions – and generating more innovative opportunities for advertisers along the way.”

Bloomberg's total hours-watched in 2025 grew 25% year-over-year among an average monthly video audience exceeding 55 million. Across linear television and 48 streaming partners internationally, Bloomberg also has a total household reach of more than 430 million.

Additionally, Bloomberg offers a proprietary video advertising suite, to connect brands to that premium audience with more specificity. Those products include contextual targeting for live TV enhanced by Large Language Model (LLM) technology and audience-based targeting as well as Trigr, Bloomberg's platform that aligns real-time brand messaging alongside the most relevant market conditions.



Feb. 4: Bloomberg Deals debuts is a new weekly show examining the biggest mergers, acquisitions, and capital flows shaping global markets, hosted by Dani Burger, with contributions by Scarlet Fu

Feb. 4: Peer to Peer: David Rubinstein's interview with Mike Pence

Feb. 11: The Circuit with Emily Chang features a new episode with Gavin Newsom

Feb. 13: Leaders with Francine Lacqua's season finale with Ajay Banga

Feb. 17: Bloomberg Investigates: the Emmy-winning franchise deep dives into global accountability and risk, with a new episode,“Airplane Thief/The Sixth Bureau” Feb. 28: A new weekend live program bringing context to the week's biggest stories

Coming to the new video experience this month:

This programming sits alongside Bloomberg's expanding portfolio of original formats, including Weekly Docs, Bloomberg Primer – and short-form explainers including Microdocs – designed to add clarity and context in fast-moving news moments.

The growing slate continues to earn industry recognition. Most recently, Bloomberg News and DCTV received a 2026 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for the documentary feature Can't Look Away: The Case Against Social Media. In 2025, Bloomberg Investigates and The Future with Hannah Fry won News and Documentary Emmys, with The Circuit and Bloomberg News Spotlight also nominated.