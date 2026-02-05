403
Bloomberg Launches New Premium Global Video Experience To Unify Live And On-Demand News, Original And Short-Form Content
The new modern interface, built for faster discovery of Bloomberg's video journalism, analysis and storytelling, now includes these enhancements, with more planned for later this year:
-
Over two million hours of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Originals and digital content – now in one place
New series Bloomberg Deals debuts this month along with new episodes of The Circuit with Emily Chang, Peer to Peer with David Rubenstein and more
-
An all-new“Stream” tab on the mobile app and a cinematic web experience, bringing together Bloomberg's live global TV, originals and podcasts into one seamless ecosystem
Dynamic, newsroom-led curation that empowers Bloomberg editors to instantly pivot the layout from high-alert breaking news content to explainers to documentaries, matching the pulse of the global market
Next-generation infrastructure powered by a proprietary media player, with significantly higher streaming quality and instant load times. Key innovations include seamless monetization (DAI), variable playback speeds, and a“visualized radio” experience
A modern design ethos that embraces mobile-first vertical video, PIP for video on the go and“preview-on-hover” discovery on web, creating an engaging, immersive experience designed to capture the attention of our social audience
-
Feb. 4: Bloomberg Deals debuts is a new weekly show examining the biggest mergers, acquisitions, and capital flows shaping global markets, hosted by Dani Burger, with contributions by Scarlet Fu
Feb. 4: Peer to Peer: David Rubinstein's interview with Mike Pence
Feb. 11: The Circuit with Emily Chang features a new episode with Gavin Newsom
Feb. 13: Leaders with Francine Lacqua's season finale with Ajay Banga
Feb. 17: Bloomberg Investigates: the Emmy-winning franchise deep dives into global accountability and risk, with a new episode,“Airplane Thief/The Sixth Bureau”
Feb. 28: A new weekend live program bringing context to the week's biggest stories
