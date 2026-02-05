Almedia's Freecash app tops global iOS App Store charts as rewarded platforms go mainstream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Freecash reaches #1 in the UK, Germany, and Netherlands and #2 in the US and France

Berlin, BERLIN, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almedia, the data-driven platform engineering the future of mobile user acquisition and monetization and the third fastest-growing company in Europe according to the Financial Times, has hit the top of the iOS App Store in key regions worldwide with its app Freecash.









Freecash ranked # 1 overall in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside #2 in the United States and France, #4 in Canada, and #5 in Australia, marking a major global milestone for the rapidly growing rewards platform.

The app's rapid climb follows a period of significant growth driven by strong organic installs and Almedia's investment in rewarding engagement for long-term users. Freecash now counts over 60 million registered users worldwide, with the platform having paid out tens of millions of dollars in real rewards. User trust remains strong, with 260,000+ reviews on Trustpilot and an average rating of 4.8 stars.

The Freecash app's rise across multiple territories exemplifies the increasing consumer demand for flexible, reward-based ways to earn online, as well as Almedia's ability to scale high-quality audiences efficiently across regions.

How Freecash works

Freecash is a rewards platform where users earn by completing online tasks, playing games, trying new apps, signing up for services, and watching videos. The model is straightforward: advertisers pay to reach new users, and Freecash passes a portion of that payment directly to its members as rewards.

Users see exactly how much they'll earn before starting each task, allowing them to make informed decisions about how to spend their time. Rewards can be cashed out through PayPal, bank transfer, or popular gift cards.

Freecash emphasizes fast payouts and clear expectations. Unlike platforms with complicated point systems or delayed processing, earnings on Freecash are available for withdrawal as soon as they're credited. This immediacy has been a key factor in building user loyalty across more than 100 countries.

About Almedia GmbH

Berlin-based Almedia is engineering the future of user acquisition and monetization with data-driven rewards and recommendations. Its flagship platform, Freecash, has a community of over 60 million users engaging with games, apps and surveys. Recognised by the Financial Times' FT1000 as the fastest-growing advertising company in Europe, Berlin-based Almedia works collaboratively to create custom rewarded campaigns which deliver up to 2x 180 day ROAS and 3x ARPU compared to traditional UA channels.

