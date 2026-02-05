403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Battenhall Launches Innovation Unit, Battenhall Labs
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Specialist global communications agency Battenhall has today announced the launch of Battenhall Labs, a global innovation unit focused on developing and applying emerging technologies across marketing and communications.
Battenhall Labs brings together communications specialists, technologists and data teams from its London, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore teams with a mission to experiment with new tools, test emerging platforms and turn complex data into practical insights for brands.
The launch comes as marketing and communications teams face increasing pressure to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and new technologies at speed, often without clear frameworks for measurement, governance or real-world application.
Chief innovation officer, Phil Sheard (pictured, left), said Battenhall Labs was designed to bridge that gap, focusing on experimentation that can be operationalised, scaled and measured:“Technology is changing how marketing and communications teams operate, but directing that towards adoption and business value is a timeless challenge.
"By combining comms expertise with technologists who focus on what's possible, not just what exists, we can help clients apply innovation in ways that are useful, measurable and differentiating.”
Battenhall Labs comprises several proprietary tools built and developed by the agency. Technology and services that are already being used with clients include Meteor, a proprietary social media measurement platform, built to replace fragmented reporting with custom dashboards aligned to client KPIs; Battenhall Engagement Tracker for CM, which enables brands to assess the effectiveness of community management across owned channels and wider external communities; bespoke AI personas used to model audience thinking, surface insights and stress-test ideas; and custom AI agents and workflows are also trained on brand and proprietary data within a defined evaluation framework.
Where these tools are insufficient, Battenhall Labs develops bespoke analytics and visualisation platforms, combining public and private data sources to support decision-making across social, brand and communications activity.
In addition to product development, Battenhall Labs will run discovery sessions and immersion workshops to help in-house teams understand how emerging technologies can be applied responsibly and effectively within existing marketing and communications structures.
Battenhall CEO and founder, Drew Benvie (pictured, right) said the unit would support clients from early-stage experimentation through to strategy development, build, and delivery.
He added:“We're excited and inspired by the constant change that's happening around us. Battenhall Labs is intended to support clients in solving some of the technological challenges facing comms and marketing teams. Our unique approach to innovation and experimenting with specialist tech means we can address challenges in new and innovative ways that help our clients stand out.”
Battenhall Labs brings together communications specialists, technologists and data teams from its London, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore teams with a mission to experiment with new tools, test emerging platforms and turn complex data into practical insights for brands.
The launch comes as marketing and communications teams face increasing pressure to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and new technologies at speed, often without clear frameworks for measurement, governance or real-world application.
Chief innovation officer, Phil Sheard (pictured, left), said Battenhall Labs was designed to bridge that gap, focusing on experimentation that can be operationalised, scaled and measured:“Technology is changing how marketing and communications teams operate, but directing that towards adoption and business value is a timeless challenge.
"By combining comms expertise with technologists who focus on what's possible, not just what exists, we can help clients apply innovation in ways that are useful, measurable and differentiating.”
Battenhall Labs comprises several proprietary tools built and developed by the agency. Technology and services that are already being used with clients include Meteor, a proprietary social media measurement platform, built to replace fragmented reporting with custom dashboards aligned to client KPIs; Battenhall Engagement Tracker for CM, which enables brands to assess the effectiveness of community management across owned channels and wider external communities; bespoke AI personas used to model audience thinking, surface insights and stress-test ideas; and custom AI agents and workflows are also trained on brand and proprietary data within a defined evaluation framework.
Where these tools are insufficient, Battenhall Labs develops bespoke analytics and visualisation platforms, combining public and private data sources to support decision-making across social, brand and communications activity.
In addition to product development, Battenhall Labs will run discovery sessions and immersion workshops to help in-house teams understand how emerging technologies can be applied responsibly and effectively within existing marketing and communications structures.
Battenhall CEO and founder, Drew Benvie (pictured, right) said the unit would support clients from early-stage experimentation through to strategy development, build, and delivery.
He added:“We're excited and inspired by the constant change that's happening around us. Battenhall Labs is intended to support clients in solving some of the technological challenges facing comms and marketing teams. Our unique approach to innovation and experimenting with specialist tech means we can address challenges in new and innovative ways that help our clients stand out.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment