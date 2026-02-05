MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zinn Hub Launches Innovative Digital Services Marketplace Empowering Global Talent

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Zinn Hub today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Digital Services Marketplace, designed to connect vetted professionals with businesses worldwide. Zinn Hub is revolutionizing the way digital services are bought and sold, offering a platform built on trust, transparency, and freedom.

"Zinn Hub was born from a simple frustration: watching talented freelancers get squeezed by platforms that treat them like employees rather than entrepreneurs," says Neil Lock, CEO. "We decided to do things differently. Zinn Hub is a decentralised marketplace that puts you in control. We handle the platform, the payments, and the marketing. You handle your business - your way."

Why Zinn Hub Is a Leading Choice for Digital Service Professionals

Zinn Hub stands out as a premier digital services marketplace by empowering talent to build their own brands while handling the platform, payments, and marketing. Offering a unique blend of seller empowerment, transparent policies, and a commitment to growth, Zinn Hub provides a superior alternative to traditional freelance platforms. The platform's dedication to quality ensures buyers trust the marketplace, which translates to more opportunities for sellers.

Key Features of Zinn Hub's Digital Services Marketplace



Zero Commission to Start: Sellers keep 100% of their first $500 in sales, fostering growth from the outset.

Instant Direct Payments: Funds are transferred directly to seller accounts, eliminating lengthy wait times.

Branding Opportunities: Custom storefronts and social links allow sellers to build their own brands.

Marketing Support: Zinn Hub actively drives traffic and buyers to the platform.

Agency Tier: Scalable solutions for agencies and teams with unlimited products and storage. Global Reach: Multiple payment options, including cryptocurrency, facilitate fair and timely payments for talent worldwide.

Credibility and Trust

With over 500 reviews and a 5.0-star Google rating, Zinn Hub has quickly become a trusted digital services marketplace. Serving over 10,000 customers and backed by 25+ years of industry experience, Zinn Hub is committed to providing a reliable and empowering platform for digital services.

Commitment to the Community

Zinn Hub operates on the core principles of fairness, transparency, and seller empowerment. Their mission is: "To empower talent, build community, and drive growth for freelancers, giving them the tools to succeed on their own terms."

About Zinn Hub

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in London, Zinn Hub is a leading digital services marketplace committed to empowering freelancers and connecting them with businesses globally. Built by industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in SEO, internet marketing, and web development, Zinn Hub offers a fair, transparent, and empowering platform for buying and selling digital services.

