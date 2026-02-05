White House Confirms US-Iran Nuclear Talks In Oman On Friday

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON (Agencies) – A White House official said Thursday that the United States will hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday in Oman, even after a US warplane shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

The US confirmation on Wednesday came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said the meeting was due to be held in Muscat, Arab News reported.

Officials had said earlier this week that it would likely happen in Turkey.

"I just spoke with special envoy [Steve] Witkoff, and these talks as of right now are still scheduled," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, adding that they were due to happen "later this week,' according to AFP.

"President Trump is always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango," Leavitt said outside the West Wing.

The meeting between Witkoff, a businessman whom Trump has appointed as his roving global conflict negotiator, and Iranian officials will "probably" take place in Turkey, a source close to the issue told AFP.

The US military said earlier that an F-35C stealth fighter jet shot down the Iranian drone that "aggressively" drew near to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on Tuesday.

Trump's spokeswoman added that the US president was keeping open the possibility of military action against Iran, with a large number of US warships now in the region.

"Of course, the president has always a range of options on the table, and that includes the use of military force," Leavitt told Fox News in a separate interview.

She added that "the Iranians know that better than anyone," referring to US military strikes that hit Iran's nuclear program last year.