Andersen Consulting Enters Into Collaboration Agreement With Alfa Group

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting adds depth to its cybersecurity offering with collaborating firm Alfa Group, a leading technology firm with nearly three decades of experience helping organizations safeguard and optimize their operations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Rome, Alfa Group delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, fraud detection and prevention, incident response, and vulnerability management, as well as select business process management services. Its proprietary technology, N.O.V.A., is an end-to-end managed service that integrates Alfa Group's innovations with third-party systems to safeguard digital infrastructures, mitigate risk, and enhance operational efficiency. The firm serves clients across industries including finance and insurance, defense and aerospace, telecom, manufacturing, energy, and pharmaceutical.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to extend our reach and deliver greater value to clients navigating the complexities of digital transformation and cybersecurity," said Dario Lauricella, CEO of Alfa Group. "By combining our deep expertise in cybersecurity and risk management with Andersen's global platform, we are able to provide a more comprehensive suite of services that addresses the evolving needs of clients in Europe and globally."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Alfa Group has established itself as a trusted technology advisor, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and IT governance. Their expertise is highly synergistic with our capabilities, and this collaboration strengthens our ability to support organizations as they adapt to technological disruption and increasing regulatory demands."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

