Real Chemistry Strengthens Global Presence With New International Leadership Appointments And Expanded Regional Hubs - A...

Real Chemistry, a global leader in AI- and insights-driven healthcare communications, today provided an update on the company's global growth strategy with the appointment of four senior international leaders and an expanded regional hub presence.

These updates reflect Real Chemistry's continued focus on delivering greater consistency, efficiency and seasoned counsel for healthcare clients and brands navigating increasingly complex, multi-market environments. The company's strategy includes further strengthening its presence across key international markets – including Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America – through a combination of regional hubs and an expanded affiliate network. Initial investments include new hub offices in Munich, Zurich and Dubai, with additional hub enhancements and in-market team expansion planned later this year.

“Healthcare companies today are operating in a far more complex, multi-market environment, and they need partners who can think and act globally, while delivering locally,” said Suzanne Jacobs, Head of International Markets & Group President, Medical Communications.“By expanding our international leadership and strengthening our regional hub model, we are deepening our ability to support clients across borders – from molecule to market – with the consistency and integrated expertise required to drive meaningful impact worldwide.”

Kath Harrison, Group President, International Growth (based in Dubai), will lead international growth and delivery of end-to-end capabilities across global markets. Harrison will also serve as General Manager of the Dubai office, strengthening Real Chemistry's presence in the Middle East and its ability to support clients into Asia Pacific and beyond. Most recently, Harrison served as President, International Markets at GCI Health, where she helped lead the company's expansion across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Brandon Pletsch, President, Europe (based in Germany), will lead cross-functional teams and services across Europe. Pletsch was most recently a Managing Partner within Real Chemistry's Medical Communications group and is founder of the company's scientific visualization division, Rad Science, where he led creative scientific storytelling, interactive experiential learning and AI innovation.

Louise Clark, President, Integrated Communications, Global (based in UK), will support the global expansion of Real Chemistry's Integrated Communications business. Clark spent the majority of her career working in-house at Novartis and Pfizer in a variety of communication leadership positions, and most recently at Edelman, where she oversaw international health portfolios. Eleanor Read, PhD, President, Integrated Communications, Europe (based in UK), will support the European expansion of Real Chemistry's Integrated Communications business. Read spent the last two decades at Edelman, most recently as Managing Director of Health. She began her career at IMS Health.

These leaders bring decades of experience advising global pharmaceutical companies, scaling international agency operations and building integrated teams across dynamic, regulated markets.

“Real Chemistry was built to solve the unique challenges of healthcare, and that focus has become even more critical as our clients operate across increasingly nuanced and interconnected global marketplaces,” said Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Real Chemistry.“By investing in global leadership, regional infrastructure, AI and best-shore capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver expertise, innovative solutions and efficiencies to meet our clients' needs today and in the future.”

Since 2023, the company's global team (ex-US) has grown 25% with more than 300 employees currently working in key international markets outside the United States.

This latest strategy update follows Real Chemistry's recent announcement of RC Resolve, the company's new healthcare advisory practice. Comprised of some of the industry's most influential and trusted advisors and leaders, the practice is designed to address healthcare's most critical business, regulatory and value inflection points where science, business, economics, policy and risk management intersect.

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one partner to the world's most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by a culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry's 2,000+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market, and, most importantly, to the people who need them.

Real Chemistry is the largest independent agency focused solely on healthcare. In 2025, Real Chemistry was named Healthcare Network of the Year by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), and Independent Healthcare Network of the Year by the London International Awards (LIA). Real Chemistry has been recertified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and recognized on Fortune's Best Places to Work in Advertising & Marketing.

Real Chemistry operates through wholly-owned offices across North America, Europe and the Middle East, complemented by a strategic partner network in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa – partnerships that have long enabled the company to support clients wherever they operate. Learn more at .

