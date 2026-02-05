Rail Infra Projects Stepped Up In Andhra Pradesh: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways is undertaking a series of infrastructure projects to enhance rail connectivity and mobility in Andhra Pradesh, with a particular focus on the Guntur Division, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishna said in Lok Sabha.

In a written reply, the Minister said that key works in the Guntur Division include the 401-km Guntur–Guntakal doubling project, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,306 crore. Of this, 357 km has already been commissioned, while construction continues on the remaining stretches.

Another major project, the 239-km Guntur–Bibinagar doubling line costing Rs 2,853 crore, has been sanctioned and construction has begun.

The Minister noted a sharp increase in budgetary support for railway infrastructure and safety works in the state. While the average annual allocation during 2009–14 stood at Rs 886 crore (including Telangana), the outlay for 2025–26 has risen to Rs 9,417 crore, representing an increase of over 10 times.

Track commissioning data also indicate a faster pace of execution. Between 2009 and 2014, 363 km of track was commissioned in Andhra Pradesh. From 2014 to 2025, the figure rose to 1,582 km, with the annual average nearly doubling from 72.6 km to 143.82 km.

As of April 1, 2025, a total of 39 railway projects-covering new lines, doubling and multitracking-have been sanctioned in the state, either fully or partially. These projects span 4,499 km and involve an estimated investment of Rs 70,232 crore.

Of this, 1,178 km has been commissioned so far, and expenditure amounting to Rs 28,039 crore has been incurred up to March 2025. New line projects account for 1,595 km, with 199 km completed, while doubling and multitracking projects cover 2,904 km, of which 979 km has been commissioned.

Several projects have been completed in recent years, including doubling works on the Vijayawada–Gudivada–Bhimavaram–Narsapur and Guntur–Tenali sections, new lines such as Nandyal–Yerraguntla and Obulavaripalle–Krishnapatnam, the Vizianagaram–Kottavalasa third line, and multiple doubling projects on key routes including Raichur–Guntakal, Guntakal–Kalluru, Yelahanka–Penukonda and Gooty–Dharmavaram.

Ongoing and newly taken-up projects include new lines such as Kotipalli–Narsapur, Nadikude–Srikalahasti, Rayadurg–Kalyandurg–Tumkur, Malkangiri–Bhadrachalam–Pandurangapuram and Errupalem–Amravati–Namburu, along with capacity augmentation works like the Vijayawada–Gudur third line, Guntakal–Guntur doubling and multiple third and fourth line projects in the Visakhapatnam region.

The Minister further said that during the period from 2022–23 to 2025–26, a total of 65 surveys-covering 15 new line and 50 doubling projects with an aggregate length of 6,985 km-have been conducted in Andhra Pradesh.

