NE-RACE Portal Fully Operational, Links Northeast Farmers With Buyers Nationwide

MENAFN - KNN India)The North Eastern Region Agri-Commodity e-Connect (NE-RACE) portal has become fully operational, facilitating market linkages between farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations, self-help groups and cooperatives from the North Eastern Region and buyers across the country.

In written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said that a total of 6,807 sellers including farmers and Farmer Producer Companies and 735 buyers have been onboarded on the platform as on January 2026.

The portal currently hosts 1,797 agri-commodities, with total sales facilitated through NE-RACE amounting to Rs 895.56 lakh.

The minister said the platform has significantly benefited farmers from North Eastern states, including Sikkim, by improving access to national markets and enabling direct buyer–seller interactions.

Through NE-RACE, buyers from Sikkim have procured 130 metric tonnes of agricultural produce valued at Rs 54.40 lakh.

To support participation from Sikkim, multi-lingual helpdesk and helpline services are being used for farmer onboarding and operational assistance.

As of January 23, 2026, as many as 251 farmers from the state have been registered on the portal. In addition, five outreach and onboarding programmes have been conducted in Sikkim to expand awareness and participation, the minister said.

The NE-RACE platform also offers buyer–seller matchmaking and logistics-related guidance through a combination of a multi-lingual helpdesk, field-level support and state coordinators.

The government is also exploring measures such as international buyer–seller meets to further enhance outreach and market access.



