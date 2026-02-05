Permitting Meets The Drill Bit: Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Advances Santa Fe On Two Fronts In Nevada's Walker Lane

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.



A newly mobilized core rig at Santa Fe is collecting geochemical and groundwater data central to Nevada mine permitting and pit design.

New Slab-area results include a thick oxide intercept (68.6m at 0.45 g/t Au Eq, including 16.8m at 0.81 g/t Au Eq) extending mineralization beyond the current conceptual pit shell. The Santa Fe Mine project combines past production (359,202 oz Au; 702,067 oz Ag) with a 43-101 mineral resource base and an active pathway targeting a return to production in 2027.

In gold mining, the biggest risks are often not geological. They're procedural. Permitting, baseline studies, metallurgy, and hydrogeology can determine whether an asset advances from“resource” to“project,” even in jurisdictions with established mining infrastructure. That reality is why the most credible development stories tend to show progress on two tracks at once: improving the technical picture while steadily checking the regulatory boxes required to build.

Lahontan Gold (TSX-V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is trying to do exactly that at its Santa Fe Mine Project in Nevada's Walker Lane, pairing mine-permitting work early in 2026 with additional drilling results that...

