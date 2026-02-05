Permitting Meets The Drill Bit: Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Advances Santa Fe On Two Fronts In Nevada's Walker Lane
-
A newly mobilized core rig at Santa Fe is collecting geochemical and groundwater data central to Nevada mine permitting and pit design.
New Slab-area results include a thick oxide intercept (68.6m at 0.45 g/t Au Eq, including 16.8m at 0.81 g/t Au Eq) extending mineralization beyond the current conceptual pit shell.
The Santa Fe Mine project combines past production (359,202 oz Au; 702,067 oz Ag) with a 43-101 mineral resource base and an active pathway targeting a return to production in 2027.
In gold mining, the biggest risks are often not geological. They're procedural. Permitting, baseline studies, metallurgy, and hydrogeology can determine whether an asset advances from“resource” to“project,” even in jurisdictions with established mining infrastructure. That reality is why the most credible development stories tend to show progress on two tracks at once: improving the technical picture while steadily checking the regulatory boxes required to build.
Lahontan Gold (TSX-V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is trying to do exactly that at its Santa Fe Mine Project in Nevada's Walker Lane, pairing mine-permitting work early in 2026 with additional drilling results that...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Austin, Texas
RocksAndStocks
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment