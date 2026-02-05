Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Result Of AGM


2026-02-05 12:01:32
5 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 5 February 2026, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld**
01 Receive annual accounts for the period ended 30 September 2025 14,979,432 97.78 339,962 2.22 15,319,394 4.19% 56,529
02 Approve directors' remuneration report 13,678,477 90.55 1,427,222 9.45 15,105,699 4.13% 270,224
03 Approve the remuneration policy 13,513,484 90.40 1,434,826 9.60 14,948,310 4.09% 427,613
04 Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 14,425,357 95.02 755,884 4.98 15,181,241 4.15% 194,682
05 Re-elect David Brock as a director 14,181,770 93.31 1,017,071 6.69 15,198,841 4.16% 177,082
06 Re-elect Justin Ward as a director 14,546,417 95.71 652,424 4.29 15,198,841 4.16% 177,082
07 Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director 14,378,513 94.81 786,887 5.19 15,165,400 4.15% 210,523
08 To approve the final dividend 15,121,487 98.93 164,112 1.07 15,285,599 4.18% 90,324
09 To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative 14,931,371 97.48 386,660 2.52 15,318,031 4.19% 57,892
10 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares 14,598,819 95.58 675,037 4.42 15,273,856 4.18% 102,067
11 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription by the Company 13,608,001 93.74 908,589 6.26 14,516,590 3.97% 859,333
12 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis 12,051,313 88.56 1,556,495 11.44 13,607,808 3.72% 1,768,115
13 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription on a non-pre-emptive basis 12,055,695 88.80 1,520,657 11.20 13,576,352 3.71% 1,799,571
14 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 14,953,300 97.64 361,289 2.36 15,314,589 4.19% 61,334
15 To adopt new Articles of Association 14,404,192 96.42 534,066 3.58 14,938,258 4.09% 437,665
16 To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account 14,535,988 96.61 509,604 3.39 15,045,592 4.11% 330,331
17 To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's capital redemption reserve 14,535,988 96.49 528,204 3.51 15,064,192 4.12% 311,731

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 4 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital comprised 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		 ...
+44 20 7523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31




