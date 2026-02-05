Result Of AGM

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the“ Company”)

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 5 February 2026, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.