Result Of AGM
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld**
|01
|Receive annual accounts for the period ended 30 September 2025
|14,979,432
|97.78
|339,962
|2.22
|15,319,394
|4.19%
|56,529
|02
|Approve directors' remuneration report
|13,678,477
|90.55
|1,427,222
|9.45
|15,105,699
|4.13%
|270,224
|03
|Approve the remuneration policy
|13,513,484
|90.40
|1,434,826
|9.60
|14,948,310
|4.09%
|427,613
|04
|Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
|14,425,357
|95.02
|755,884
|4.98
|15,181,241
|4.15%
|194,682
|05
|Re-elect David Brock as a director
|14,181,770
|93.31
|1,017,071
|6.69
|15,198,841
|4.16%
|177,082
|06
|Re-elect Justin Ward as a director
|14,546,417
|95.71
|652,424
|4.29
|15,198,841
|4.16%
|177,082
|07
|Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director
|14,378,513
|94.81
|786,887
|5.19
|15,165,400
|4.15%
|210,523
|08
|To approve the final dividend
|15,121,487
|98.93
|164,112
|1.07
|15,285,599
|4.18%
|90,324
|09
|To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative
|14,931,371
|97.48
|386,660
|2.52
|15,318,031
|4.19%
|57,892
|10
|To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares
|14,598,819
|95.58
|675,037
|4.42
|15,273,856
|4.18%
|102,067
|11
|To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription by the Company
|13,608,001
|93.74
|908,589
|6.26
|14,516,590
|3.97%
|859,333
|12
|To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis
|12,051,313
|88.56
|1,556,495
|11.44
|13,607,808
|3.72%
|1,768,115
|13
|To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription on a non-pre-emptive basis
|12,055,695
|88.80
|1,520,657
|11.20
|13,576,352
|3.71%
|1,799,571
|14
|To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|14,953,300
|97.64
|361,289
|2.36
|15,314,589
|4.19%
|61,334
|15
|To adopt new Articles of Association
|14,404,192
|96.42
|534,066
|3.58
|14,938,258
|4.09%
|437,665
|16
|To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account
|14,535,988
|96.61
|509,604
|3.39
|15,045,592
|4.11%
|330,331
|17
|To authorise the reduction of the Company's share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's capital redemption reserve
|14,535,988
|96.49
|528,204
|3.51
|15,064,192
|4.12%
|311,731
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Notes:
As at close of business on 4 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital comprised 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares.
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|...
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment