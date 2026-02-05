Petrus Resources Announces Upsize Of Bought Deal Life Offering To $14.5 Million

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (" Petrus " or the " Company ") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement offering to approximately $14.5 million (the " Upsized Offering ").

The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, a total of 8,285,714 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") a price of $1.75 per Share (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately $14.5 million. In addition, the Underwriters will now have an option to purchase up to an additional 1,242,857 Shares under the Offering at the Issue Price.

In all other respects, the terms and purpose of the Upsized Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the February 4, 2026 news release. Concurrent with the Bought Deal Offering, the Company will also conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Non-Brokered Private Placement ", and together with the Upsized Offering, the "Offering" ) of 2,285,714 Common Shares at the Offering Price of $1.75 for aggregate proceeds of approximately $4,000,000.

The amended and restated offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to the Offering can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 19, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Petrus set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Petrus' internal projections, estimates, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Petrus' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Petrus. In particular, forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the details in respect of the Offering, including the anticipated closing date of the Offering. Further, statements relating to reserves and resources are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources and reserves described can be profitably produced in the future. In addition, forward-looking statements may include statements attributable to third-party industry sources. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the risk that (i) the tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada continue in effect for an extended period of time, the tariffs that have been threatened are implemented, that tariffs that are currently suspended are reactivated, the rate or scope of tariffs are increased, or new tariffs are imposed, including on oil and natural gas, (ii) the U.S. and/or Canada imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and (iii) the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to financing; general economic and business conditions and changes in international, national and local macroeconomic and business conditions, as well as sociopolitical conditions in certain local or regional markets, including as a result of conflicts in the Middle East and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. and Venezuela and the responses thereto from other countries and institutions (including trade sanctions and financial controls), which has created volatility in the global economy and could continue to adversely impact economic and trade activity; volatility in market prices for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuation; changes in interest rates and inflation rates; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; extreme weather events, such as wild fires, floods, drought and extreme cold or warm temperatures, each of which could result in substantial damage to our assets and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; stock market volatility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; that the amount of dividends that the Company pays may be reduced or suspended entirely; that the Company reduce or suspend the repurchase of shares under its normal course issuer bid; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed annual information form. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made assumptions regarding: the duration and impact of tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada, and that other than the tariffs that are currently in effect, neither the U.S. nor Canada (i) increases the rate or scope of such tariffs, reenacts tariffs that are currently suspended, or imposes new tariffs, on the import of goods from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and/or (ii) imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas; the closing of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all; future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment and services; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the effects of inflation on the Company's costs and profitability; future interest rates; and future operating costs. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Petrus' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Petrus' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.