Adani Mangal Seva Completes 1 Year Of Dignity, Opportunity For 500 Divyang Women

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The Adani Mangal Seva on Thursday completed the first year of dignity and opportunity for 500 'divyang' (persons with disabilities) women.

Announced on February 5 last year, Adani Mangal Seva marks Diva and Jeet Adani's decision to turn their wedding celebrations into a pledge of social security for divyang women.

Anchored by the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, Adani Mangal Seva supports divyang women aged 25 to 40, identified by project partner Youth for Jobs and holding Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards.

"In its first year, the initiative fulfilled its commitment to support 500 divyang women, each with Rs 10 lakh Fixed Deposit, to ensure monthly income and long-term financial stability," as per a foundation statement.

"As a doting father, I feel truly blessed that my children are choosing to carry their personal happiness into the lives of many families, adding hope, reassurance and quiet strength where it is needed most. I pray to the Almighty that this spirit of service continues to bring happiness, dignity and renewed hope into countless lives and that Jeet and Diva remain steadfast on this path of compassion, purpose and seva," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X, while also extending his wishes and blessings.

Under the Adani Mangal Seva initiative, each beneficiary receives a Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit, created in partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) as the banking partner.

The structure provides an assured monthly income, with access to the principal amount after 10 years, ensuring long-term financial stability and security.

The commitment is structured to span at least five years, supporting up to 500 divyang women annually, with an annual allocation of Rs 50 crore to sustain the initiative and its long-term impact.

The evening marked a moment of reflection, continuity and fulfilment on the Belvedere Club lawns in Shantigram, as Adani Mangal Seva completed one year since its inception.

The programme began with prayer and reflection, followed by a presentation reaffirming the central belief of Adani Mangal Seva, that prosperity finds meaning only when it creates lasting opportunity for others.

“The inspiration behind Adani Mangal Seva was born from a simple yet profound thought that personal joy finds its highest meaning when it is shared for collective well-being. When life blesses us with moments of happiness, extending that happiness to society is true service. That is why Adani Mangal Seva is deeply personal to me. This is not just a programme. It is an emotion. It is a responsibility we carry forward," Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani said in her address to the gathering.

During the programme, Gautam Adani also launched Adani Mangal Seva's book, comprising stories of transformation. The evening concluded with a shared dinner that preserved its inclusive and grounded character.