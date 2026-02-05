Google Cloud Global ASIC TPU, CPU, & QPU Deployment Analysis Report 2026
Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Google Cloud Global ASIC TPU, CPU, & QPU Deployment Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Google Cloud semiconductor ASICs including Tensor Processing Units (TPU), Axion Compute Processing Units (CPU), and quantum processing units (QPU)
Features
ASIC Deployments
- By geographic region
- North America Latin America Europe Africa Asia-Pacific
- TPU v1 through v7x Axion CPU QPU Bristlecone, Sycamore, & Willow
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH BRIEF
- Methodology Background
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Conclusion
TENSOR PROCESSING UNIT (TPU) ANALYSIS
- A 10 year Journey, from v1 to v7x
QUANTUM PROCESSING UNIT (QPU)
AXION CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT (CPU)
TABLES
Table 1: Google Cloud TPU Specifications by Generation
Table 2: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation and Country
Table 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Geographic Location
Table 4: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Country (Units)
Table 5: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Location and Type
Table 6: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Location (Units)
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation
Exhibit 2: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country
Exhibit 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation
Exhibit 4: Google Cloud TPU Generations
Exhibit 5: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation
Exhibit 6: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Geographic Region
Exhibit 7: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Country
Exhibit 8: Google Bristlecone QPU (72 Qubits)
Exhibit 9: Google Sycamore QPU (54 Qubits)
Exhibit 10: Google Willow QPU (105 Qubits)
Exhibit 11: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation
Exhibit 12: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Geographic Region
Exhibit 13: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Country
Exhibit 14: Google Cloud Axion CPU Image
Exhibit 15: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Geographic Region
Exhibit 16: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country
