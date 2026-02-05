PM Modi Speaks To Sakshi Pandey, Appreciates Her Ideas

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Chhattisgarh's Sakshi Pandey, who was among 25 young participants in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD-2026), was filled with joy and excitement as she received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Pandey, a resident of Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, who had got an opportunity to give a presentation before PM Modi during the VBYLD in New Delhi, had shared her views on the topic of building a sustainable and green developed India during the event.

“This afternoon (Thursday) at 1:30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke to Sakshi Pandey on the phone, appreciating her ideas. PM Modi expressed satisfaction with several innovations, including those related to women's development,” Chhattisgarh government said in a statement, adding that,“Sakshi's achievement has become an inspiration not only for Bhilai but for all the youth of the state.”

The programme, organised through the 'My Bharat' platform, saw participation from over 50 lakh young people across the country through quizzes, essays, and championships.

Of these, 3,000 participants were invited to New Delhi, while 25 young people had the opportunity to present their suggestions on 10 key topics to the Prime Minister.

These topics included crucial issues such as the role of youth in democracy, women-led development, the startup ecosystem, Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), sustainable and green development, smart agriculture, cultural diplomacy, and a future-ready workforce.

Sharing her experience of the programme, Pandey said that speaking in front of such a prominent leader was initially a little daunting, but this platform allowed her voice to reach a national level.

Sakshi, who is preparing for the UPSC and working as a social worker, mentioned that Prime Minister Modi listened carefully to the ideas of all the participants, offered suggestions, and also shared detailed information about initiatives like Mission LiFE.

“This platform allowed us to take our ideas from the state level to the national level. Prime Minister Modi not only listened carefully but also shared valuable inputs, especially on Mission LiFE, which helped us refine our ideas further,” she said.

Panday also shared that when she saw that youth-driven ideas from the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue were reflected in the Union Budget, she felt extremely encouraged.

“This budget truly reflects the power of youth. India is a young nation, and today's youth are innovative, creative, and eager to contribute to nation-building,” Panday added.