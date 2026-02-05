Visio Lending Announces Mimi Frusha As New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending ( ), the nation's largest independent originator of mortgages for residential real estate investors, is primed for greater scalability with the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer Mimi Frusha.

With a proven track record of co-founding and accelerating startups into established companies, Frusha brings innovation and varied expertise to Visio, backed by more than 20 years of leadership at the intersection of finance, operations and technology.

“Visio has a perfect product-market fit. I'm joining at an inflection point where we are focused on delivering more of our product while optimizing processes and costs,” Frusha said.“We will continue to differentiate ourselves and stay ahead of the competition. This next phase will leverage all my skills, from database insights to risk management.”

Visio is the nation's largest independent originator of mortgages for residential real estate investors, with more than 20,000 loans since 2012. As the company scales, Frusha will focus on optimizing data-driven financial modeling, accelerating technology investments, expanding warehouse lending facilities and converting top-of-funnel customers into repeat investors.

Visio sets itself apart from the field of DSCR lenders with its reputation for rigorously evaluating loans and its history of successful securitization.

“When you have strong credit, you have durability. That is vital to repeat borrowers; they know we are going to be there tomorrow when they do their next loan. Investors know they are going to get a quality product because of our credit rigor. That's our special sauce,” Frusha added.

“Mimi is a highly strategic financial leader who understands that modern growth requires a blend of fiscal discipline and technological insight,” said Jenny Coupland, CEO of Visio Lending.“Her expertise in navigating the complexities of high-growth companies and her data-driven approach to financial health will be invaluable as Visio enters this next phase of national expansion.”





About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company's leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation's largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at .





