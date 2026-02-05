Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
10,000 Indian Nationals Reside In Iran, All Safe: Govt

10,000 Indian Nationals Reside In Iran, All Safe: Govt


2026-02-05 10:06:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- New Delhi is“closely monitoring” the situation in Iran and there are no reports of any Indian national missing or being killed during recent protests in that country, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said the Indian embassy in Tehran continues to be in“regular contact” with the Indian nationals, including students, in Iran, and is providing them suitable guidance.


ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked about the number of Indians currently stranded in Iran amid the ongoing anti-government protests, the number of Indians successfully repatriated since the start of the agitation and the number of Indians missing or killed during the protests.

“Based on current estimates, there are approximately 9,000-10,000 Indian nationals residing in Iran. The government does not consider them stranded, as Iranian airspace remains open and commercial flights are operating. The Embassy of India in Tehran is in regular contact with the community and continues to provide guidance and support,” Singh said.

He said“no evacuation” has taken place since Operation Sindhu (June 2025).“With commercial flights operating, Indian nationals wishing to return to India have been advised to use regular commercial air services,” he said.

MENAFN05022026000215011059ID1110701313



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search