Key Kuki-Zo Body Declares Social Boycott Of Mlas Joining Manipur Govt

Imphal, Feb 5 (IANS) A day after the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led BJP government assumed office following the withdrawal of President's Rule in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the tribal community, on Thursday declared a social boycott of all Kuki-Zo MLAs who participated in its formation.

Three of the ten MLAs belong to the Kuki-Zo community -- Nemcha Kipgen, L.M. Khaute, and Ngursanglur Sanate -- have so far been involved in the government formation process.

Of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly, seven, including Kipgen, Khaute and Sanate, belong to the BJP, while the remaining three are affiliated with local Kuki-Zo organisations.

Kipgen, elected from the Kangpokpi Assembly constituency, took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi as Deputy Chief Minister. She is the lone woman minister in the current Council of Ministers, headed by Chief Minister Khemchand Singh.

Khaute, elected from the Churachandpur constituency, accompanied Chief Minister Khemchand Singh when he, along with other BJP leaders, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form the government.

Sanate, elected from Tipaimukh Assembly constituency, arrived in Imphal on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, in connection with the government formation.

Kipgen, who was also a Cabinet Minister in the previous government led by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Thursday expressed gratitude to the BJP central leadership for appointing her as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a post on her official X handle, Kipgen said: "Took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur last evening. I am deeply grateful to the Central BJP leadership for their trust and confidence in me. I will continue to serve the people with dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment to their welfare."

The KZC, in a statement, said it "strongly and unequivocally" condemned the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the Manipur government, terming it a gross violation of a resolution adopted on January 13.

According to the KZC, the resolution was unanimously adopted by the Suspension of Operation (SoO) groups, Kuki-Zo MLAs and the Council, resolving not to participate in the formation of the Manipur government in the absence of a written political commitment from both the Central and state governments to support a negotiated political settlement -- Union Territory with Legislature -- under the Constitution.

The apex tribal body alleged that by joining what it termed a“Meitei-dominated government”, the MLAs concerned had betrayed the collective political stand and sentiments of the Kuki-Zo people.

Declaring a social boycott, the KZC urged the Kuki-Zo community not to cooperate or associate with the MLAs in any social, customary, or public matters.

It also said that various Kuki-Zo organisations are holding protests in Manipur and in Delhi against the participation of a section of MLAs from the community in the government formation.

Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, a day after the BJP announced him as the new Legislature Party Leader. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers and two other ministers at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan. Besides Kipgen, who took oath virtually from New Delhi, Loishi Dikho of the Naga People's Front (NPF) was also sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. The other ministers include Govindas Konthoujam (BJP) and Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party (NPP).

The Khemchand Singh-led Council of Ministers will be expanded later, as seven ministerial berths are still vacant.