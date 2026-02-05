Pakistan: Mobile Internet Services In Balochistan Remain Suspended For Sixth Day

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Feb 5 (IANS) Mobile internet services in Quetta and some other parts of Pakistan's Balochistan remained suspended for the sixth day even though the train services have been partially restored. The development comes as the tense security situation eased after counter-terrorism operations were conducted in response to attacks in Balochistan, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking to Pakistan's leading daily Dawn, Balochistan Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat said that the mobile internet remained suspended in Quetta. However, he said that it was expected to be restored till 12 midnight.

Reportedly, mobile data remained disrupted in Nushki, Sibi and Mastung districts. Mobile data services also remained suspended in Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran and Turbat for varying periods due to prior security concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways' Quetta division spokesperson Muhammad Kashif said that the services of the Jaffar Express train on the Quetta-Peshawar route and the Karachi-bound Bolan Mail which remained suspended since January 31, had been restored, Dawn reported. He further mentioned that the Quetta-Chaman passenger train had also resumed operations.

Fitna-1' that were conducted in Balochistan in response to attacks carried out on January 31. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 36 people, including women and children, and 22 security forces and law enforcement agencies' personnel were killed during the operations. On January 31, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced the start of the second phase of 'Operation Herof' across Balochistan. Reports of armed clashes, explosions and attacks targetting Pakistani military installations emerged from multiple districts of the province, local media reported. Calling it a“declaration of decisive resistance”, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch in a statement said the new phase is directed against“the occupying state and all its military and administrative structures.” He said that by standing alongside Baloch fighters, the people of Balochistan would“defeat the enemy in every city, street and neighbourhood,” stressing that the operation seeks to demonstrate that“there is no place for the occupier in Balochistan.” In a statement sent to media outlets, the BLA said during the second phase of 'Operation Herof', it has launched“simultaneous, coordinated attacks” in 10 cities in the province, including Quetta, Nushki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump and Buleda. According to the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group had attacked“military and administrative structures,” disrupted the movement of“enemy forces”, and“pushed back” Pakistani troops in multiple areas. The statement added that“Fidayeen attacks” targeted Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) camps in Quetta, Pasni, Gwadar, Noshki and Dalbandin, asserting that the group's Majeed Brigade had“successfully entered army camps and captured large sections of them,” with“fierce fighting” continuing. The BLA claimed that“dozens” of Pakistani military personnel had been“neutralised” so far, adding that further details would be shared with the media soon. In a separate message released through the BLA's media wing, the group's commander-in-chief, Bashir Zeb Baloch, called on the people of Balochistan to“come out of their homes and fight against Pakistani forces.” “This struggle does not belong to any single individual but to collective consciousness. When a nation stands united, the enemy cannot avoid defeat despite its power. The Baloch nation is urged to step out and become part of Operation Herof,” The Balochistan post quoted Bashir as saying.

Pakistan security forces said that they had killed 216 terrorists in 'Operation Radd