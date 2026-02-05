Amir Commends Results Of Fruitful Strategic Cooperation Between Qatar And Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani commended the outcomes of the fruitful strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that the State of Qatar values the results of the fruitful strategic cooperation with Germany and looks forward to further strengthening and expanding it into new and promising areas. His Highness noted that these issues were among the topics addressed during his extensive talks held today with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, welcoming him to Doha.



