Jordan, Pakistan Explore Ways To Advance Trade, Economic Cooperation

Islamabad, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordan-Pakistan Joint Committee held its 10th session in Islamabad, Pakistan, to discuss various issues, aimed at strengthening cooperation, mainly in economic and trade fields, and explore available opportunities in the two countries.The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in information and communications technology initiatives.According to a statement by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on Thursday, the committee was chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade, Yarub Qudah, and Pakistani Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.Qudah said the meetings reflect both countries' efforts to expand cooperation in economic, trade, and investment fields, organize exhibitions, and stimulate the private sector to diversify the range of Jordanian exports to Pakistan.He added that Jordan is "keen" to develop economic cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors, particularly at this stage, which requires intensified efforts to address current regional and global challenges and their repercussions.Qudah also called for holding the 11th session of the Jordan-Pakistan Joint Committee next year in Amman, as the date will be set later under diplomatic channels.For his part, Khan noted the importance of the committee meetings in exploring mechanisms to enhance economic cooperation and increase trade volume, describing Jordan-Pakistan relations as "distinguished" across all levels.He also confirmed Pakistan's "readiness" to raise the cooperation level with Jordan in several areas, including trade, industry, investment, energy, natural resources, health, digital economy, agriculture, transport, and tourism.Both sides agreed on the need to support private sector cooperation, organize and participate in trade exhibitions, activate the Jordan-Pakistan Business Council, and hold its meetings to strengthen commercial relations.During the sessions, Ministry Secretary-General Dana Zoubi and Pakistan's trade and economy officials presented a summary of key points of agreement, primarily forming a working group to identify economic sectors of mutual interest, paving the way for a business forum engaging the two countries' private sector.