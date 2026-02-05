Ukraine, Poland Sign Letter Of Intent On Joint Weapons Production, Tusk Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We signed a letter of intent that is not only a declaration of intentions but in fact something much more - an entry into practical cooperation. This has been our goal for many, many months. We talked about it and made considerable efforts to ensure that the idea of joint production of weapons and ammunition at enterprises both in Poland and in Ukraine becomes a reality," Tusk said.

He added that the discussions focused on finding financing and removing barriers that made technology exchange impossible or difficult.

Tusk emphasized that the letter of intent "is already backed by concrete facts."

According to him, the Polish side will also work to ensure that funds under the European SAFE program "can work as effectively as possible for common security."

"Everyone will benefit from this. This is not only a matter of the security of Ukraine and Poland and the development of a modern defense industry, but in the longer term it is good business for both Poland and Ukraine," Tusk stated.

As Ukrinform reported, the main topics of the talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv were energy assistance, Poland's participation in PURL, and joint weapons production.

Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland