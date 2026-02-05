PM Modi Tears Into Rahul Gandhi Calling Ravneet Bittu 'Traitor': 'Congress Ke Shatir Dimaag Wale Yuvraj, His Arrogance...'
PM Modi said,“What happened yesterday - the 'Yuvraj' of Congress who has 'shaatir dimag', called an MP of this House 'traitor'. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh. This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus.”
“This was an expression of the hatred for Sikhs that is filled in the Congress...He is a member of the family who sacrificed themselves for the country. Just because he changed his political ideology, he became a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?...This is highly unfortunate. Such people will sink Congress.”
More details are being added
