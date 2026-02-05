PM Modi Tears Into Rahul Gandhi Calling Ravneet Bittu 'Traitor': 'Congress Ke Shatir Dimaag Wale Yuvraj, His Arrogance...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has teared into Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'traitor' remark at Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, outside Parliament, saying this was an 'insult' to the Sikh community. PM Modi described Rahul Gandhi as the party's“shatir dimaag wale yuvraj” and said his arrogance has reached its peak.

PM Modi said,“What happened yesterday - the 'Yuvraj' of Congress who has 'shaatir dimag', called an MP of this House 'traitor'. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh. This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus.”

“This was an expression of the hatred for Sikhs that is filled in the Congress...He is a member of the family who sacrificed themselves for the country. Just because he changed his political ideology, he became a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?...This is highly unfortunate. Such people will sink Congress.”

