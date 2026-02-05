403
Social, Justice Mins. Discuss Coop. On Family, Child Protection Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Upon Amiri directives, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah and Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait discussed on Thursday ways for cooperation regarding the government program for the protection of the family and child.
This comes under the directives and interest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to enhance institutional work among relevant concerned authorities, said a ministry statement During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of coordinating and exchanging views, as it contributes to supporting the family, child protection, social stability, and improving the quality of services provided.
Representatives from a number of public benefit associations concerned with family, women, and children attended the meeting, where emphasis was placed on involving them in the plans and benefiting from their expertise. (end) tm
