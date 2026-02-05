Japan Grants $74,576 To Jordan Red Crescent To Support Emergency Medical Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) – The Government of Japan has extended a grant of $74,576 to the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) to provide emergency medical equipment to its hospital under the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) program.The grant contract was signed on Thursday by Japan's Ambassador to Jordan, Asari Hideki, and the JNRCS President Mohammad Hadid. The assistance aims to enhance the quality of emergency and ICU services at Jordan Red Crescent Hospital through the procurement of ICU beds and other critical medical equipment. The hospital has been receiving children from Gaza in need of medical treatment under the Royal initiative of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The grant will enable the hospital to expand its capacity to treat patients evacuated from Gaza, as well as vulnerable populations within Jordan.During the signing ceremony, Asari praised the Society's social contributions, stating that Japan supports the implementation of Royal initiatives to save the lives of Gazan children. He added, "The Jordan National Red Crescent Society has spared no effort in providing high-quality, life-saving treatment to all its patients. Your team's commitment and dedication are truly an inspiration to us all."Hadid said the initiative reflects the long-standing partnership between the JNRCS and Japan, dating back to the 1990s. He noted that successive grants over the years have strengthened the Society's capacity to deliver life-saving medical services to the most vulnerable, promoting dignity, health, and well-being.Since 1993, Japan has provided more than $10.58 million under the GGP program to support 161 projects in Jordan, benefiting non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals, and local authorities.