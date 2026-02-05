$9.6M Employment Hub Targets Crime And Repeat Offending To Make Calgary Safer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary John Howard Society and Government of Alberta partnership ties funding to employment outcomes

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calgary John Howard Society (CJHS) is launching a new Employment Hub with support from a five-year, $9.6 million-dollar contract from the Government of Alberta's Ministry of Assisted Living and Social Services, that is dedicated to strengthening employment outcomes for people transitioning from the justice system.

“Alberta's government firmly believes that helping those involved with the justice system develop skills and find employment will lead to better long-term outcomes,” says Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services.“We are proud to be partnering with the Calgary John Howard Society so they can help more people successfully rebuild their lives.”

The Employment Hub will serve justice-involved adults who face barriers to employment, including stigma, work history gaps, mental health challenges and addiction, low literacy, or reliance on income supports. The new Employment Hub is designed to address these barriers by providing employment preparation, connections to employers, and supports that help participants sustain work and build stability.

“Community safety is at stake when people who are involved in the justice system don't have supports,” said Natalie Noble, Executive Director of CJHS.“A stable job and the right resources reduce the risk of reoffending and gives people a real shot at a second chance.”

The Employment Hub is an outcomes-based partnership focused on accountability and public safety. A portion of CJHS's funding is tied to long-term results with payments made only when participants reach sustained employment milestones, such as remaining employed months after starting work. This is an accountability measure intended to keep the focus on long-term stability, public safety, and reduced reoffending.

CJHS says it is confident in the outcomes-based model and its ability to deliver measurable results for Albertans.

“We're comfortable being measured on long-term results because this is what we do,” said Noble.“CJHS has a proven track record of supporting people after release, and this model keeps everyone focused on what matters, which is helping people find stability, keep a job, and avoid returning to the cycle of crime.”

Program delivery has begun, with additional components rolling out throughout 2026.

About CJHS | The Calgary John Howard Society supports adults and youth affected by the criminal justice system. Our programs prevent crime, promote reintegration, and reduce reoffending - helping build safer communities for everyone.