6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northeastern New Zealand

2026-02-05 04:13:40
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 struck northeastern New Zealand on Wednesday, with its epicenter located near the Kermadec Islands, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 1039 GMT and originated from a depth of 184.2 kilometers (114.4 miles) beneath the earth’s surface.

Authorities reported no immediate signs of damage or casualties following the quake, and local communities did not report any major disruptions at the time of publication. Initial measurements by the German Research Center for Geosciences had recorded the earthquake at magnitude 6.2, but this reading was later revised downward to 6.1.

While the quake was powerful, experts noted that its depth likely reduced the risk of severe surface damage. Seismologists continue to monitor the region for potential aftershocks, which often follow strong earthquakes in tectonically active areas like the Kermadec Islands.

