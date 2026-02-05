403
UN Warns Daesh Exploits AI, Technology for Recruitment, Propaganda
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Wednesday cautioned that Daesh is increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies for recruitment and propaganda, despite ongoing global counter-terrorism efforts.
During a UN Security Council session, Alexandre Zouev, acting under-secretary-general at the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, stated, "The threat posed by Daesh increased steadily since the previous report, remaining multi-power and increasingly complex, the group and its affiliates continued to adopt and demonstrate resilience."
Zouev noted that Daesh continues to recruit foreign fighters and exploit emerging technologies, adding, "Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by terrorist groups, specifically for the radicalization and recruitment of people, with a particular focus on youth and children."
He emphasized the humanitarian dimension, urging that "all member states must boost their efforts to facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of these individuals in accordance with international law and the best interests of women and children."
Natalia Gherman, executive director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, highlighted the group’s "increasingly sophisticated fundraising and propaganda strategies," noting that terror-related violence has escalated across multiple regions. She stressed, "Amid vast changes across the United Nations system, we must not lose sight of our shared goal to preserve international peace and security," calling for enhanced international cooperation and sufficient resources to counter the global terror threat.
