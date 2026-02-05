MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LightPDF Launches New OCR Tools

LightPDF announces the launch of three new OCR features: JPG to Word, image to text, and image to Excel.

As images are widely used to capture documents, tables, and notes, editing and reusing the information they contain has long been a challenge. LightPDF's latest OCR tools address this issue by transforming static images into Word documents, plain text, and Excel spreadsheets with high accuracy and minimal effort.

Powered by intelligent recognition AI technology, LightPDF automatically detects text, layouts, and table structures within images. Users simply upload an image, allow the AI to process it, and download the converted result. The output maintains clarity and structure, greatly reducing the need for manual retyping or formatting.







JPG to Word is used for editing documents, image to text is used for extracting and reusing text, and image to Excel converts tabular data into editable spreadsheets.

The JPG to Word Converter allows users to turn JPG images into fully editable Word files, making it easy to revise scanned documents or photographed pages. The Image to Text Converter focuses on fast and accurate text extraction, enabling users to copy and reuse content from screenshots or images. Meanwhile, the Image to Excel Converter transforms images containing tables or numerical data into editable spreadsheets, supporting data analysis, reporting, and business workflows.

"These three features are designed to help users unlock the value of information stored in images," said Zoe Zhang, a Product Representative at LightPDF. "By converting images into Word, text, and Excel formats, users can work more efficiently without relying on complex software."

All three OCR tools are fully web-based and require no installation. They are accessible through any browser, providing a simple, secure, and professional experience across different devices.

This release reflects LightPDF's continued commitment to intelligent document solutions that simplify digital workflows and adapt to modern content creation habits. As visual content becomes increasingly common, LightPDF aims to help users manage and reuse information more effectively.

About LightPDF

LightPDF is an innovative platform offering AI-driven solutions for document and image editing, including PDF conversion, OCR, and image processing tools. Serving users worldwide, LightPDF is dedicated to delivering efficient, accurate, and easy-to-use digital document solutions.

