Explosion Targets Gas Transmission Station In Lakki Marwat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Unknown individuals planted explosive material near Bhana Manjiwala, within the limits of City Police Station Lakki Marwat, and blew up the main gas pipeline's TBS (Transmission Boosting Station).

The explosion caused severe damage to the TBS and the gas transmission line, resulting in a massive gas leak from the pipeline.

Due to the gas leakage, a fire erupted at the site, with flames visible from a long distance.

The intensity of the blast spread fear and panic in the area, forcing residents to come out of their homes, while the loud hissing sound of escaping gas continued to be heard for quite some time.

As a result of the incident, the gas supply line was disrupted, cutting off gas to thousands of homes and causing serious difficulties for residents.

After receiving information, relevant authorities and security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, while an assessment of the damages is underway.