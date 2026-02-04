Modi Govt's Handling Of MNREGA A 'Direct Attack' On Rural Poor: YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, YS Sharmila, said that the Modi-led Union government has systematically weakened and destroyed the MNREGA scheme, calling it a "direct attack on the livelihoods and survival of the rural poor".

On the third day of the Upaadi Haami Parirakshana Yatra in Sri Sathya Sai district, YS Sharmila Reddy participated in Upaadi Haami works at Raghavampalli village in Dharmavaram constituency. She personally participated in manual labour and interacted with workers to understand their challenges.

MNREGA's Decline Under Modi Government

Addressing the media, YS Sharmila Reddy recalled that the employment guarantee programme was initiated during YSR's tenure and was implemented effectively during the 10 years of Congress rule, when 100 days of work were guaranteed. "Work was provided within 15 days of demand, wages were paid on time, and basic facilities were ensured at worksites," she said.

She accused the Modi government of deliberately weakening MNREGA after coming to power. "Today, even drinking water is not available at worksites, wages are delayed, and job cards are being cancelled en masse," she stated. She revealed that nearly 50 lakh job cards were removed in Andhra Pradesh over the last five years, reducing the total from 1.10 crore during YSR's time to just 65 lakh now.

'VB Gram G' Proposal A Ploy To Benefit Contractors, Alleges Sharmila

Sharmila Reddy strongly opposed the proposed 'VB Gram G', stating that it is designed to benefit contractors, not workers. "The Centre wants to shift a 40% financial burden onto states, extend working hours to 12, centralise decision-making, and divert Rs 86,000 crore of MNREGA funds into contractors' pockets," she alleged. "The promise of 125 days of work is a cruel joke when even 100 days are not being provided."

'New Law Will Increase Hunger Deaths'

YS Sharmila warned that the new law would increase migration, unemployment, and deaths from hunger in villages. "MNREGA feeds the poor; Gram G snatches food from their mouths," she asserted.

Call to Protect MNREGA

Calling upon people to rise in defence of MNREGA, YS Sharmila Reddy urged people to join the Congress-led struggle to protect this lifeline for rural India.

(ANI)

