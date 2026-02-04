Carbon Capture Materials Market In-Depth Insights, Business Opportunities And Top Companies Analysis Forecast By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Carbon Capture Materials Market is gaining strong momentum as industries and governments accelerate decarbonization efforts. Advancements in adsorbents, solvents, and membranes are improving capture efficiency and scalability, while rising investments and supportive climate policies are positioning these materials as critical enablers of long-term carbon reduction strategies.

The carbon capture materials market is projected to grow from USD 66.90 billion in 2025 to USD 99.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This report focuses on the key global market players, to define, describe and analyze the value and carbon capture materials market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

The carbon capture materials market is expanding due to multiple drivers and emerging opportunities. Rising energy demand and continued fossil fuel reliance make efficient emission reduction essential, boosting the need for advanced capture materials. Supportive regulations, carbon pricing, and government incentives further accelerate adoption while stimulating innovation. Industrial decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel creates strong demand for robust materials that can withstand challenging conditions. Additionally, advancements in material science-such as solid sorbents, nanoporous Adsorption, and hybrid solvents-are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Together, these factors position carbon capture materials as vital to global climate strategies.

Membranes are anticipated to be the largest material segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Membranes hold the largest share of the carbon capture materials market due to their efficiency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness in CO2 separation processes. Unlike traditional solvents or sorbents, membranes offer a physical separation method that selectively allows CO2 to pass through while retaining other gases, making them ideal for post-combustion capture in power plants and industrial facilities. Their compact, modular design enables easy integration into existing infrastructure, reducing retrofitting costs and space requirements compared to bulky solvent-based systems. Membranes also require lower energy inputs, as they operate without the high heat demands of chemical Absorption, addressing a key challenge in scaling carbon capture technologies. Advances in materials science have led to high-performance membranes, such as polymeric and ceramic types, with enhanced selectivity and durability, improving CO2 capture rates up to 90% in some applications. Their applicability extends beyond power generation to industries like cement and steel, where emissions are harder to abate. Additionally, membranes support emerging applications such as direct air capture, where their scalability and low maintenance needs are advantageous. The growing emphasis on modular, decentralized carbon capture systems further boosts membrane adoption, as they align with cost-conscious and flexible deployment models. Supportive policies and rising carbon pricing globally incentivize their use, positioning membranes as the dominant material in the carbon capture materials market due to their practical and economic benefits.

Absorptions are anticipated to be the larger process segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Absorptions hold the larger share of the carbon capture market's process segment due to their proven effectiveness, widespread adoption, and compatibility with high-emission industries. This process employs liquid solvents, such as amine or alkaline solutions, to chemically capture CO2 from flue gases, achieving efficiencies up to 95%. Its dominance stems from its maturity and ability to retrofit existing power plants, cement, and steel facilities, addressing significant emission sources without major infrastructure changes. Absorption's versatility in handling high-volume, high-concentration CO2 streams makes it ideal for large-scale applications in power generation and oil and gas. Despite higher energy demands for solvent regeneration, recent advancements have reduced costs, enhancing economic viability. The process's established infrastructure and operational reliability ensure its preference in industries facing stringent emission regulations. Global carbon pricing and net-zero mandates further drive its adoption, as absorption provides a dependable solution for decarbonization. Its role in emerging applications, such as blue hydrogen production, solidifies its market leadership, supported by ongoing research into sustainable, less corrosive solvents.

Post-combustion is anticipated to be the largest technique segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Post-combustion capture accounts for the largest share of the technique segment of the carbon capture materials market due to its versatility, retrofitting feasibility, and compatibility with existing infrastructure. This technique captures CO2 from flue gases after fuel combustion, making it ideal for retrofitting coal- and gas-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities like cement and steel production, which are major emission sources. Its dominance stems from the ability to integrate with established systems without requiring significant process alterations, unlike pre-combustion or oxy-fuel methods, which demand new infrastructure or fuel modifications. Post-combustion systems, often using amine-based solvents or advanced sorbents, achieve CO2 capture efficiencies, addressing high-emission sectors effectively. The technique's flexibility extends to handling diverse flue gas compositions, accommodating varying CO2 concentrations. Post-combustion capture aligns with global decarbonization goals, as it can be deployed in existing plants to meet stringent emission regulations without disrupting operations. Its scalability and compatibility with modular technologies, like membrane or adsorption-based systems, further enhance its appeal. Despite higher energy requirements for solvent regeneration, ongoing innovations in low-energy materials and process optimization are reducing costs, making post-combustion more economically viable.

Power generation is anticipated to be the largest end-use industry segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Power generation holds the largest share in the end-use industry segment of the carbon capture materials market due to its significant contribution to global CO2 emissions and the urgent need to decarbonize this sector. Fossil fuel-based power plants, particularly coal and natural gas facilities, account for a substantial portion of greenhouse gas emissions, making them prime targets for carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment. Post-combustion capture, widely used in this sector, can be retrofitted to existing plants, enabling emission reductions without replacing infrastructure, which is critical for regions reliant on fossil fuels. Stringent regulatory frameworks and carbon pricing mechanisms push power generators to adopt CCS to meet net-zero targets, especially in coal-heavy regions. The integration of CCS with power plants supports the production of low-carbon electricity, aligning with global energy transition goals. The sector's large-scale operations provide economies of scale, making CCS implementation more cost-effective compared to smaller industries. Furthermore, power generation's role in emerging applications, such as blue hydrogen production, amplifies the demand for carbon capture to ensure low-emission outputs. These factors collectively position power generation as the dominant end-use industry in the carbon capture market.

Carbon Capture Materials Companies

The top players in the carbon capture materials market include Ecolab (US), BASF (Germany), DOW (US), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Zeochem (Switzerland).

BASF SE, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and founded in 1865, stands as the world's largest chemical producer, with a strategic focus on the carbon capture materials market through its Chemicals segment. BASF manufactures amine-based solvents like OASE blue, specializing in gas treatment solutions, designed for efficient post-combustion CO2 capture from flue gases. This portfolio supports global decarbonization efforts by offering low-energy, high-purity technologies proven in pilot projects, such as the Niederaussem power plant collaboration. The company operates six business segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Nutrition & Care, Surface Technologies, and Agricultural Solutions, serving nearly 74,000 customers across 92 countries.

DOW, headquartered in Midland, Michigan, United States, was founded in 1897 as a pioneer in chemical innovation. In the carbon capture materials market, Dow specializes in amine-based solvents through its Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment, offering solutions for CO2 removal to support decarbonization across industries. The company operates four business segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, Performance Materials & Coatings, and Corporate. These segments serve customers globally, with sales distributed as follows: the US & Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa & India, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was founded in 1884 as a leader in industrial engineering. MHI manufactures proprietary amine-based solvents through its Energy Systems segment in the carbon capture materials market, supporting CO2 capture technologies to advance carbon neutrality goals by 2040. The company operates five business segments: Energy Systems, Plants & Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems, Aircraft, Defense & Space. MHI serves global geographies, with operations in over 30 countries, primarily in North America, Europe, Asia (including China), and emerging markets.

Honeywell International Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, was founded in 1906 as a diversified technology and manufacturing leader. In the carbon capture materials market, Honeywell, through its Honeywell UOP division within the Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS) segment, manufactures zeolite-based adsorbents like DACSIV for direct air capture (DAC) and other solutions for industrial CO2 capture. The company operates four business segments: Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation, and Energy and Sustainability Solutions, addressing global industries with innovative technologies.

