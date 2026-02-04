University of Zambia

Dr. Anayawa Nyambe is a scientist with a PhD in Medical Sciences from Belgium, MSc and BSc in Public Health from Czech Republic. She has over 7 years of research experience covering the areas of cervical cancer, COVID-19, climate change and heat related illness. Some of her research is published in international peer-reviewed journals.

She is an alumna of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) ClimapAfrica Postdoctoral Program, the American International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) on Climate Change and Health Resilience, and the African Civic Engagement Academy (ACEA). She has talents in the arts and is actively involved in voluntary work having held executive positions in Junior Chamber International Zambia and Aim-Higher Youth Cooperative Zambia.

Dr. Nyambe recently started working as the Zambian Local Project Coordinator for the Risk-based Participatory Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Planning and Citizen-data WASH Statistics for African Peri-urban Settlements Project. This is a joint project between Kyoto University in Japan and the University of Zambia.



–present Lecturer, Unicaf University –present Assistant researcher, University of Zambia

Experience