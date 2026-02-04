Labxchange360 Launches An Interoperable Platform To Solve Lab Revenue Issues Upstream

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LabXchange360 today announced its official launch, introducing a new approach to laboratory operations that helps labs solve financial and operational issues before testing begins. Built to operate upstream of accessioning and billing, LabXchange360 ensures lab orders are clean, medical policy-aligned, and financially ready, giving laboratories greater confidence, predictability, and margin protection.

Founded by John Donnelly (JD), CEO of FrontRunnerHC and a pioneer in healthcare data interoperability, LabXchange360 builds on decades of experience modernizing how clinical and financial data move across the healthcare ecosystem. Donnelly previously founded TeraHealth, an early leader in electronic eligibility and EDI standards, which was acquired by Experian following national adoption of 270/271 transactions.

“For too long, laboratories have been forced to deal with revenue and policy-related challenges after the damage is already done,” said Donnelly.“LabXchange360 flips that model. By addressing interoperability, policy alignment, and financial readiness, we give labs smarter, more predictable ways to operate and grow.”

A New Operating Platform for Laboratories

LabXchange360 is an interoperable platform that integrates seamlessly with EHRs, ordering portals, LIS, billing systems, and payer data sources. The platform validates, enriches, and orchestrates order data in real time across disparate systems, creating a unified source of truth that labs can trust. It ensures every order enters the lab ecosystem aligned with valid coverage rules, policy requirements, and operational standards.

This interoperability-first architecture allows laboratories to modernize operations without replacing existing systems, unlocking value from the data they already generate.

LabXchange360 delivers a modular, interoperable product suite that includes:

. Order Verification & Validation

Real-time verification of patient, provider, insurance, OCR of paper orders at accessioning and order completeness to eliminate preventable downstream errors.

. Payer & Medical Policy Alignment

Automated policy checks to ensure orders meet payer-specific coverage criteria before testing begins.

. Financial Readiness & Risk Visibility

Early identification of revenue exposure, allowing labs to make informed operational decisions upfront.

. Workflow Orchestration and interoperability

Intelligent routing and exception management to reduce manual intervention and operational friction by using modern technologies to connect the healthcare community.

. Business Intelligence & Analytics

Deep insight into order quality, financial risk, operational performance, and payer behavior.

By combining clean verification, data integrity, intelligent workflow management, and business intelligence, LabXchange360 gives lab leaders clear visibility into performance and financial exposure, driving stronger margins.

LabXchange360 serves independent laboratories, hospital and health system labs, physician-led labs, and other high-complexity clinical testing organizations seeking more predictable financial outcomes without adding downstream burden.

For more information, visit .

About LabXchange360

LabXchange360 helps laboratories ensure orders are right before testing begins. The company is built to power the next generation of laboratory operations, where data-driven insight, operational intelligence, and financial discipline converge to create smarter labs, stronger margins, and more resilient healthcare systems.

Informed by FrontRunnerHC data and real-time payer and policy intelligence, LabXchange360 turns order activity into actionable insight, giving lab leaders clearer visibility into performance and financial exposure.

The result is stronger operations and more predictable revenue. Smarter labs. Stronger margins.