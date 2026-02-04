UNDP-Backed Digital Platforms Boosting India's Immunisation Ecosystem: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Government-led digital platforms supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including the U-WIN and eVIN, have strengthened India's immunisation ecosystem, said a report from the UN agency on Wednesday.

In its annual report 2025, launched at UN House at the Country Programme Management Board meeting, the UN agency noted that U-WIN helped track immunisation services for 32 million pregnant women and 97 million children.

The eVIN, on the other hand, enabled monitoring of vaccine stocks and cold-chain temperatures across 30,000 cold-chain points, covering over 650 million doses.

Further, the immunisation platforms also expanded insurance coverage to 42 million farmers, while supporting 63,000 people with climate-resilient livelihoods in the country.

The report also demonstrated UNDP's role in progress in areas including SDG localisation, acceleration, and financing, digital healthcare solutions, childcare support, crop insurance, and climate action.

“India's development progress in 2025 reflects strong government leadership in delivering at scale through public systems. These systems are delivered across health, insurance, care, and climate action, reaching women, children, farmers, waste workers, and low-income households,” said Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India.

"UNDP is proud to have supported these efforts by strengthening technical expertise, helping public programmes function more effectively and respond faster when support was needed," she added.

Further, the report noted that the UNDP worked with national and state governments to strengthen how the Sustainable Development Goals move from policy to delivery.

The SDG Coordination and Acceleration approach is now institutionalised across key ministries, supporting more aligned implementation.

At the subnational level, SDG monitoring frameworks are operational in 33 of 36 States and Union Territories, improving how data informs planning and budgeting.

Further, economic security was reinforced through stronger social protection and risk mitigation.

India's crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), expanded coverage to 42 million farmers. These measures helped farming households recover faster from climate and income shocks, the report said.

Community-based childcare models enabled women in low-income urban areas to take up paid work, while also creating jobs in the care economy.

In 2025, UNDP supported India in designing its National Adaptation Plan and a gender-responsive Biodiversity Finance Plan.

Community-led restoration initiatives supported more than 63,000 people with climate-resilient livelihoods, helping reduce vulnerability to environmental shocks while sustaining incomes, the report said.