Powerful Earthquake Jolts Northeastern New Zealand Waters
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted northeastern New Zealand waters, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed Wednesday, though no immediate destruction has been documented.
The seismic event struck in proximity to the Kermadec Islands at 1039GMT, with its epicenter located 184.2 kilometers (114.4 miles) beneath the ocean floor, according to USGS data.
No reports of structural damage or casualties had surfaced at the time of publication, though authorities continue monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks or delayed impacts in the remote island chain region.
The German Research Center for Geosciences initially registered the tremor at 6.2 magnitude before adjusting its assessment downward to 6.1, aligning with USGS measurements following further seismological analysis of the event's characteristics.
