Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Northeastern New Zealand Waters

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Northeastern New Zealand Waters


2026-02-04 07:24:40
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted northeastern New Zealand waters, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed Wednesday, though no immediate destruction has been documented.

The seismic event struck in proximity to the Kermadec Islands at 1039GMT, with its epicenter located 184.2 kilometers (114.4 miles) beneath the ocean floor, according to USGS data.

No reports of structural damage or casualties had surfaced at the time of publication, though authorities continue monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks or delayed impacts in the remote island chain region.

The German Research Center for Geosciences initially registered the tremor at 6.2 magnitude before adjusting its assessment downward to 6.1, aligning with USGS measurements following further seismological analysis of the event's characteristics.

MENAFN04022026000045017169ID1110694338



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search