Euro Area Annual Inflation Falls To 1.7 Percent

2026-02-04 06:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (KUNA)--The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) announced on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate in the euro area is expected to reach 1.7 percent in January 2026, down from 2.0 percent in December, according to its flash estimate.
Eurostat explained in a report that the services sector is expected to record the highest annual inflation rate in January at 3.2 percent, compared with 3.4 percent in December, followed by food, tobacco and alcohol at 2.7 percent, compared with 2.5 percent in the previous month.
It added that non-energy industrial goods recorded an annual inflation rate of 0.4 percent in January, compared with 0.3 percent in December, while energy prices declined by 4.1 percent on an annual basis, compared with a decrease of 1.9 percent in December. (end)
