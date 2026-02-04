Night Temps Dip Below Freezing Point In Gulmarg, Pahalgam
Gulmarg, the popular ski resort located in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of 2.7 degrees compared to Tuesday night, they added.
Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir that serves as the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, saw its temperature dip by 5 degrees from minus 0.4 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
Srinagar recorded a low of 3.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, which was 3.6 degrees above the seasonal average.
Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 1.0 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at 1.6 degrees Celsius.
