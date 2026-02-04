Night Temps Dip Below Freezing Point In Gulmarg, Pahalgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Night temperatures in tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir fell several degrees below freezing point, while the rest of the valley enjoyed a warmer night, officials said on Wednesday.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort located in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of 2.7 degrees compared to Tuesday night, they added.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir that serves as the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, saw its temperature dip by 5 degrees from minus 0.4 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a low of 3.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, which was 3.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

Among other places, Qazigund's minimum temperature settled at 1.0 degrees, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara's minimum temperature settled at 1.6 degrees Celsius.