MES Indian School Celebrates Innovation, Experiential Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School – Abu Hamour Branch (MESIS) hosted Crescendo IV, an illustrious event celebrating innovation, creativity, and experiential learning through Project-Based Learning (PBL) on the theme“Around Us.”

The programme was inaugurated by the esteemed Chief Guest Sajeeb Bin Abutty, Director of Ministry, Embassy Affairs and Public Relations, accompanied by Shaheed Alungath, Faisal Mayan, and Firos Kolathayil, honourable members of the MES Governing Board. Their presence and guidance continue to strengthen the school's vision of academic excellence and holistic development.

Around 1,200 students from Grades 3 to 9 and Grade 11 participated, presenting interdisciplinary projects through live demonstrations, still models, and working models. Each class explored a distinctive theme, ranging from nature-based topics such as Weather and Seasons, Water, Natural Disasters, Air Pollution, Jungle Verse, Farming and Agriculture, Ice Age, and Planets, to real-world and societal applications including Road Safety, Mysteries and Miracles of the World, Souq to the Silk Roads, Blood, Unity, Sports, Media Literacy, Colours of Life, Oil and Natural Gas Industry, and Innovation, Technology and Society. Each class produced approximately 14–15 projects, featuring interactive exhibits, performances, and demonstrations that epitomized creativity, originality, and practical relevance.

A rigorous judging process was conducted using well-defined evaluation criteria, encompassing conceptual understanding, innovation, interdisciplinary integration, practical application, presentation skills, teamwork, and thematic relevance.

Participants were assessed across three competitive categories, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, and Grades 9 and 11.