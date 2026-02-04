Web Summit Qatar Accelerating MENA Transformation, Says Lucidya Founder

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lucidya founder and CEO Abdullah Asiri has described Web Summit Qatar as a pivotal platform accelerating the Middle East and North Africa's transformation into a global technology hub, highlighting the event's growing importance for startups and investors across the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Asiri said the Web Summit Qatar had exceeded expectations, bringing together global talent, investors and founders at a time when the region's technology ecosystem is gaining unprecedented momentum.

“The vibes, the organisation and the diversity of talent gathered here show how serious the region has become about technology and innovation,” he said.

Lucidya is a Saudi-based artificial intelligence company specialising in customer experience (CX) and marketing analytics. The company closed a $30 million Series B funding round six months ago, making it the largest AI investment round in the Middle East to date. Founded in 2016, Lucidya uses AI to analyse customer interactions across digital channels such as social media, call centres and messaging platforms. Reflecting on Lucidya's early journey, Asiri noted that launching an AI company nearly a decade ago came with significant challenges.“AI was not mainstream back then. We had to educate customers on its value, while also dealing with limited access to talent and funding in the region,” he said.

The turning point came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated digital transformation, followed by the global AI boom that has reshaped markets since. Backed by major investors including Aramco, Impact46 and the Royal Growth Fund, the company now serves leading telecoms, banks, airlines and government entities across more than 15 countries.

“We were at the right place at the right time, with strong revenues and profitability,” Asiri said.

Asiri emphasised that Web Summit Qatar reflects deeper structural shifts across the Gulf and wider MENA region.

He pointed to growing government-backed investment funds, regional tech events and large-scale infrastructure projects as evidence that technology is now a strategic priority.

“These summits are the result of what's happening behind the scenes, serious investment from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and a clear ambition to be global technology leaders,” he said.

Asiri said that events like Web Summit Qatar, LEAP in Saudi Arabia, and GITEX in the UAE are helping to position the region as both a consumer and creator of technology. He noted increasing interest from European startups seeking to establish operations in the Gulf, drawn by capital availability, market scale and supportive policies.

“The region is no longer just adopting technology; it is beginning to build and export it,” he added.

Asiri expressed optimism about the future of startups in the MENA region. For Lucidya, expansion plans include strengthening its GCC presence, with Qatar under consideration for a regional base, alongside growth in the United States, and a potential initial public offering by 2028.

“Technology is the next revolution, and the region doesn't want to be a side player,” Asiri said.“With platforms like Web Summit Qatar, the ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and the future for startups in MENA has never looked more promising.”