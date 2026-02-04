403
Ergon Abu Dhabi Celebrates Two Years of Greek Flavour and Tradition with Tsiknopempti
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi– Ergon Abu Dhabi celebrates its second anniversary with an unforgettable evening inspired by Tsiknopempti, one of Greece’s most beloved culinary festivals. Taking place on 12th of February from 6:30 PM onwards at Ergon, Erth Abu Dhabi, the celebration promises an authentic immersion into Greek culture—where food, music, and togetherness take center stage.
Traditionally known as “Smoky Thursday,” Tsiknopempti is a festive occasion dedicated to the joy of grilling, gathering, and sharing generous feasts. In true Ergon style, the evening comes alive with the irresistible aromas of open-fire cooking, an abundant Greek spread, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the heart and soul of Greece.
Guests can indulge in an extensive buffet showcasing classic Greek favorites, from vibrant mezze and comforting baked dishes to live grill stations serving lamb chops, souvlaki skewers, and Greek-style bifteki, all finished with indulgent desserts such as galaktoboureko, portokalopita and more. The thoughtfully curated menu reflects Ergon’s commitment to authenticity, premium ingredients, and time-honored recipes.
Beyond the table, the celebration unfolds with an energetic entertainment lineup featuring a DJ performance, a live duo playing authentic Greek rhythms, and a traditional Greek dance show. Adding to the festive spirit, guests are invited to join an interactive Zorba experience, encouraging everyone to dance, celebrate, and embrace the joy of the occasion—Greek style.
To mark the celebration, Ergon offers a Food & Beverage Package priced at AED 250 with soft beverages, alongside a Kids Package at AED 125 for children aged 6 to 12, making it a lively and family-friendly affair.
As Ergon Abu Dhabi marks two successful years of bringing modern Greek gastronomy and deli culture to the capital, this Tsiknopempti gathering is both a tribute to tradition and a heartfelt thank-you to the community that made it all possible. Come raise a glass, share a table, and celebrate two incredible years of flavour, culture, and connection.
