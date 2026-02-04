403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosion Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Seven in Syria’s Sirrin
(MENAFN) Three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday when an explosive device detonated during search operations in the town of Sirrin in Aleppo province.
The Syrian Army has been conducting sweep and clearance operations in tunnels previously controlled by the YPG/SDF east of the Euphrates River.
According to security sources, the explosion occurred when a device planted by the terror group went off during the operation.
Tunnels dug by the group in residential areas east of the Euphrates had been documented in previous reports.
The Syrian Army has been conducting sweep and clearance operations in tunnels previously controlled by the YPG/SDF east of the Euphrates River.
According to security sources, the explosion occurred when a device planted by the terror group went off during the operation.
Tunnels dug by the group in residential areas east of the Euphrates had been documented in previous reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment