Belgian RTBF Documentary Crew Highlights Sri Lanka's Remarkable Wildlife And Nature
Following extensive discussions and preparations since 2025, the Radio-télévision belge de la communauté française (RTBF) film crew arrived in Sri Lanka on 29 January 2026 for a 14-day filming mission. The team includes director Vincent Somers, renowned Belgian wildlife filmmaker and journalist Tanguy Dumortier, and cameraman Michel Teachy.
During their stay, filming will take place at key wildlife locations including Wilpattu, Udawalawa, Bundala, Kumana, and the Sinharaja Rainforest. Jetwing Eco Holidays (Pvt) Ltd is serving as the official accommodation and travel partner for the production.
Ahead of the visit, Ambassador Chandana Weerasena, Minister (Commercial) Thavishya Mullegamgoda, and Honorary Consul Monique De Decker met the RTBF team at the broadcaster's studio in Belgium on 23 January 2026 to finalize arrangements.
RTBF is the public broadcaster for Belgium's French-speaking community and is widely respected for high-quality journalism and documentary production. Le Jardin Extraordinaire is a prime-time wildlife series aired every Sunday on RTBF and internationally via TV5 Monde, attracting around 320,000 viewers weekly. The documentary is expected to further enhance Sri Lanka's profile as a leading eco-tourism destination.
