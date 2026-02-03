Epilepsy Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 75+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape. It covers the Epilepsy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Epilepsy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Epilepsy pipeline products in this space.

On February 02, 2026- Epiminder America Inc. announced a study and be implanted with the Minder device; or consent to join the study and continue with their Standard of Care (SOC) as a control group. Participants chose to be implanted with the Minder device will have the device implanted under their scalp. After implantation, participants will be randomly assigned to a group where their treating physician will have access to the EEG data collected by the Minder System or a group where their treating physician does not have access to the EEG data collected by the Minder System. Participants receiving the Minder System will not know which group they are in (blinded) until the study ends.

On January 05, 2026- Longboard Pharmaceuticals conducted a study to investigate the long-term safety, efficacy, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of LP352 in the treatment of seizures in children and adults with DEE who completed Study LP352-301 or LP352-302. The study consists of 3 main phases: Screening, Titration period and Maintenance period, followed by a Taper period and Follow-Up. The total duration of the study will be approximately 14 months.

DelveInsight's Epilepsy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for Epilepsy treatment.

The leading Epilepsy Companies such as UCB, SK Life Science, Stoke Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix, Bright Minds Biosciences, Neurona Therapeutics, Cevevel Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Addex Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals B.V., ES Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd, Overseas Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, Eliem Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, CAMP4 Therapeutics, LifeSplice, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Neuroene Therapeutics and others. Promising Epilepsy Pipeline Therapies such as Stiripentol, Lacosamide, Levetiracetam 250 mg, Cenobamate, Ganaxolone, Pregabalin, and others.

The Epilepsy Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Epilepsy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Epilepsy.

Epilepsy Overview

Epilepsy is one of the most common serious brain conditions, affecting over 50 million people worldwide. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that is characterized by an enduring predisposition to generate epileptic seizures and the associated cognitive, psychological, and social consequences. Its incidence has a bimodal distribution with the highest risk in infants and older age groups. An epileptic seizure is a transient behavioural change that might be objective signs or subjective symptoms (such as loss of awareness, stiffening, jerking, a sensation that rises from the abdomen to the chest, a smell of burnt rubber or déjà vu), caused by abnormal excessive or synchronous neuronal activity in the brain.

Epilepsy Emerging Drugs Profile

EPX-100: Harmony Biosciences

EPX-100 is a potential new treatment being for people with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. EPX-100 is a repurposed antihistamine, which was used in the 1950s and 1960s to treat itchiness. The medication is thought to be able to suppress seizures through its action on the serotonin signaling pathways, a mechanism that is different from its anti-histaminic properties. Serotonin is a chemical messenger present in many parts of the brain. Scientists think that people with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome may have alterations in the serotonin signaling pathway, but the exact problems are not known. Likewise, precisely how EPX-100 affects serotonin systems in the brain to reduce seizures is still unclear. According to company's pipeline the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

BMB-101: Bright Minds Biosciences

BMB-101, a 5-HT2C selective and biased agonist, has demonstrated compelling activity in a host of in-vitro and in-vivo non-clinical tests. Compared to Locaserin, BMB-101 exhibits strong Gq signaling coupled with minimal beta-arrestin recruitment. Mechanistically, Serotonin (5- Hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) is a monoamine neurotransmitter widely expressed in the central nervous system, and drugs modulating 5-HT have made a major impact in mental health disorders. Central 5-HT systems have long been associated with the control of ingestive behavior and the modulation of behavioral effects of psychostimulants, opioids, alcohol and nicotine. Results of clinical trials and animal studies indicate that 5-HT2C up receptor agonists may have therapeutic potential in the treatment of addiction by decreasing the intake of opioids as well as impulsive behavior that can escalate compulsive drug use. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Epilepsy.

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics

STK-001 is an investigational new medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome currently being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials. Stoke believes that STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome. STK-001 is designed to upregulate NaV1.1 protein expression by leveraging the non-mutant (wild-type) copy of the SCN1A gene to restore physiological NaV1.1 levels, thereby reducing both occurrence of seizures and significant non-seizure comorbidities. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome.

NRTX-1001: Neurona Therapeutics

NRTX-1001 inhibitory neurons are targeted to the seizure-onset zone to enhance GABAergic inhibition, reduce seizure activity, and repair the affected neural network. NRTX-1001 is delivered as a single, one-time dose and is intended to persist and provide long-term seizure suppression. In preclinical studies, NRTX-1001 has provided seizure-freedom to the majority of the cell treatment group and has not shown signs of dose-limiting toxicity. The preclinical safety and efficacy data have led to an FDA-cleared Phase I/II clinical trial of NRTX-1001 for drug-resistant temporal lobe epilepsy.

IAMA-6: IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA-6 is an orally administered small molecule therapeutics designed to directly target and inhibit NKCC1-associated neuronal hyperexcitability. The elevated activity of NKCC1 is implicated in various pathological conditions, underscoring the significant potential of NKCC1 inhibition in the treatment of both idiopathic and secondary forms of autism (autism spectrum disorder, or ASD), refractory epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome, and other neurological disorders. With the capability to be applied across multiple central nervous system (CNS) indications, IAMA-6 has demonstrated its safety and favorable tolerability in pre-clinical studies. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Epilepsy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Epilepsy Treatment.

Epilepsy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Epilepsy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Epilepsy market.

Epilepsy Companies

Table of Contents

