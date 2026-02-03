403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Michael Slipenkyj
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Fellow, Math Lab, Department of Cognitive Science, Carleton University
I am a postdoctoral fellow in the Math Lab in the Department of Cognitive Science at Carleton University. I study how we learn numbers and math, with a focus on core numeracy skills.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Fellow, Math Lab, Department of Cognitive Science, Carleton University, Carleton University
- 2024 Georgetown University, PhD/ Psychology [Concentration in Human Development and Public Policy]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment