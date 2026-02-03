Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michael Slipenkyj

Michael Slipenkyj


(MENAFN- The Conversation)
I am a postdoctoral fellow in the Math Lab in the Department of Cognitive Science at Carleton University. I study how we learn numbers and math, with a focus on core numeracy skills.

  • –present Postdoctoral Fellow, Math Lab, Department of Cognitive Science, Carleton University, Carleton University
  • 2024 Georgetown University, PhD/ Psychology [Concentration in Human Development and Public Policy]

The Conversation

