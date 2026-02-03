Helix Alpha Systems Ltd Establishes Cross-Asset Research Framework Under Strategic Direction Of Brian Ferdinand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formal Roadmap Introduced for Crypto and Metals Automation With Execution-First Design

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd has introduced a formal cross-asset research roadmap defining how the firm will extend its quantitative research architecture across cryptocurrency markets and systematic metals research, including gold, silver, and copper.





The roadmap codifies a unified research framework designed to operate across markets with materially different liquidity profiles, trading hours, and execution mechanics-while preserving Helix Alpha's core engineering discipline. Strategic Advisor Brian Ferdinand has been appointed to guide market-structure integration across asset classes, with emphasis on execution-aware system design and risk containment.

Rather than advancing strategies directly toward deployment, the roadmap prioritizes infrastructure, constraints, and diagnostics. Initial research phases focus on asset-specific data normalization, venue-level execution modeling, and liquidity-aware risk mapping across fragmented markets. Automated systems will progress only after controlled testing demonstrates stability under adverse volatility, slippage, and regime-transition conditions.

Digital asset markets present continuous trading, heterogeneous venue mechanics, and rapid liquidity shifts, while metals markets remain highly sensitive to macroeconomic flows, contract structure, and execution timing. Helix Alpha's framework is designed to isolate these differences at the system level-allowing research logic to adapt without compromising validation rigor or control standards.

“Cross-asset research breaks down when execution and risk are treated as secondary considerations,” said Ferdinand.“This framework defines behavioral boundaries at the outset-establishing how strategies are allowed to operate before any assumptions about performance are introduced.”

The initiative reflects Helix Alpha Systems Ltd's broader research philosophy: that quantitative systems should be governed by constraints, diagnostics, and failure analysis rather than predictive confidence. Models are evaluated based on robustness when assumptions degrade, inputs fail, or market conditions shift unexpectedly.

All initial development will remain confined to internal research environments and limited pilot programs. Advancement beyond those stages will be contingent on execution diagnostics, drawdown behavior, and system-level coherence across venues and instruments.

About Brian Ferdinand - Strategic Advisor, Helix Alpha

Brian Ferdinand serves as a Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha, providing market insight and execution-oriented perspective to support the firm's quantitative research and trading initiatives. In this role, he works closely with the Helix Alpha team to help align strategy design with real-world market behavior and practical execution considerations.

His advisory focus includes strategy evaluation, risk awareness, and the application of systematic models within live trading environments. Brian contributes a practitioner's viewpoint, helping ensure that research-driven strategies remain robust, scalable, and responsive to changing market dynamics.

Through his advisory role, he supports Helix Alpha's mission to develop precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious, invitation-only organization. His published work and commentary can be reviewed here:

About Helix Alpha Systems Ltd:

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd is a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on the development of algorithmic trading strategies. The firm provides end-to-end research, modeling, and execution system design while maintaining strict separation from capital management and advisory activities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

