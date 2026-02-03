Tesla Continues To Rejig Lineup In Run Up To Vehicle Autonomy



The addition of a new variant to the company's best-selling vehicle model comes on the heels of CEO Elon Musk announcing the discontinuation of the company's more premium Model S and X vehicles.

Now that the Model S and X are nearing production demise, Tesla's vehicle lineup in a few months will include just the Model 3, Model Y, and the Cybertruck. However, the company is also looking to start production of its dedicated robotaxi offering, called the Cybercab, this year with no pedals or steering wheels, as well as the Tesla Semi truck to expand its fleet offerings.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) continues to rejig its car lineup as it redirects focus from its electric vehicle business to robotics and vehicle autonomy.

Late on Monday, the company launched a new Model Y variant in the U.S., called the Model Y AWD for $41,990, and renamed the cheaper Model Y Standard to Model Y RWD.

The new addition effectively increased the number of Model Y variants in the U.S. to five, with a starting price ranging from $39,990 to $57,490.

Vehicle Discontinuations

The addition of a new variant to the company's best-selling vehicle model comes on the heels of CEO Elon Musk announcing the discontinuation of the company's more premium Model S and X vehicles last week

"It is time to bring the S/X programs to an end. It's part of our overall shift to an autonomous future," Musk said on Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

The company's Fremont factory will now be transitioned into Optimus lines after the vehicle production winds down next quarter, Musk added.

What's Left?

Now that the Model S and X are nearing production demise, Tesla's vehicle lineup in a few months will include just the Model 3, Model Y, and the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is the latest of the three and also the most expensive. However, Tesla also refreshed the Model 3 and Model Y design over the past few years to add some design changes.

Tesla now offers four variants of the Model 3, five variants of the Model Y, and two variants of the Cybertruck. The Model 3 is the cheapest of the three models, with a starting price of $36,990.

Musk clarified last week that the company has no intent to pull back on the Cybertruck despite its low sales volume, similar to the Model S and Model X. However, the company is considering autonomy for the vehicle as well, Musk said.

Other Upcoming Additions

In addition to winding down old models and adding new variants to existing vehicles, Tesla is also looking to unveil its new Roadster vehicle in April.

The company is also looking to start production of its dedicated robotaxi offering, called the Cybercab, this year with no pedals or steering wheels, as well as the Tesla Semi truck to expand its fleet offerings.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the 'extremely bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at 'high' levels.

TSLA stock has gained 9% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.