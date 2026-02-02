403
Witkoff’s Israel Trip Signals Diplomacy on Iran, Gaza
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is likely to land in Israel in the coming days to hold discussions focused on Iran and the Gaza ceasefire, according to reports from Israeli media released on Monday.
A broadcaster reported that Witkoff plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with other high-ranking figures to review Washington’s talks with Tehran and the next stage of Trump’s Gaza initiative.
Meanwhile, Army Radio, quoting senior Israeli officials, indicated that Witkoff is scheduled to arrive as early as Tuesday. The report added that his agenda includes meetings with Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and top military leaders, among them Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, based on information from a senior security source.
Despite these reports, neither Netanyahu’s office nor the US administration has officially verified the visit or released a confirmed timetable.
The expected trip coincides with a buildup of US military forces in the Middle East and follows Trump’s warnings of possible military measures against Iran. At the same time, regional and Arab diplomatic efforts—spearheaded by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt—are aiming to encourage dialogue between Washington and Tehran and avert a broader regional escalation.
In Israel, apprehension has reportedly intensified in recent days amid signs that Washington may be leaning toward a diplomatic settlement with Iran instead of a military route.
Israeli commentators have noted that Israel favors a forceful approach and insists that any agreement between the US and Iran should cover not only Tehran’s nuclear activities but also its missile program.
