Laura Fernandez Delgado Takes Early Lead in Costa Rica Presidential Race
(MENAFN) Conservative candidate Laura Fernandez Delgado, representing the ruling Sovereign People’s Party (PPSO), is leading Costa Rica’s presidential election according to preliminary results announced by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Sunday.
Regarded as the political successor to outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Fernandez Delgado holds a clear advantage over her competitors and appears on track to win the presidency in the first round. Early tallies, with votes counted from over one-third of polling stations, show her leading with 326,733 votes, or 53%, comfortably above the 40% threshold required for a first-round victory.
In second place is Alvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party (PLN), who has received 185,257 votes, or roughly 30.06%.
As counting progressed to 88.43% of polling stations, Fernandez Delgado maintained her lead with 48.51% of the vote, surpassing one million ballots and confirming her likely first-round win. Ramos, the leftist runner-up, remained at 33.32%, while the Liberal Party garnered 750,585 votes.
The election featured a particularly crowded field of 20 candidates. However, 18 of them failed to gain more than 4% of the vote in the preliminary count, highlighting the dominance of the leading contenders.
