Germany’s Gas Reserves Fall
(MENAFN) Germany’s natural gas reserves have fallen sharply during a spell of bitter weather, prompting opposition figures to demand swift action to prevent possible supply shortfalls.
As of Feb. 1, 2026, storage sites were filled to just 32.9%, a dramatic decline from 56.4% at the same time a year earlier and roughly 57% in late December 2025.
The reduction reflects heavier household heating use as the country endures one of its harshest winters in years.
Michael Kellner, the Green Party’s opposition spokesperson on energy policy, criticized the authorities for being “poorly prepared” and warned that shortages could loom if conditions worsen.
“We are shivering our way through this winter,” he told a news agency late Sunday, arguing that the ministry should immediately encourage gas conservation to stave off a deeper emergency.
Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, however, sought to ease worries about dwindling stockpiles. “We monitor the situation daily – there is no reason for concern,” she said while on the sidelines of an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
Reiche pointed to Germany’s ability to bring in liquefied natural gas (LNG) from abroad, voicing confidence that the nation will make it through the winter without disruption.
Germany has struggled to secure long-term, reliable energy supplies since halting Russian imports following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Prior to the conflict, Russia accounted for nearly 55% of Germany’s natural gas deliveries and about 35% of its crude oil consumption.
